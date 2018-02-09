Magic's Mario Hezonja: Solid all-around line Thursday
Hezonja contributed eight points (2-7 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 10 rebounds, three steals and two assists across 29 minutes during a 100-98 win over the Hawks on Thursday.
Hezonja kept up his recent run of solid play as he was just one bucket shy of his second double-double of the season and matched a season high with three steals. His averages over the last five games are decent, at 13.4 points on 45.8 percent shooting, 5.8 rebounds, 2.6 three-pointers, 2.4 assists and 1.4 steals per game. His value will likely drop, though, when Aaron Gordon (hip) and Nikola Vucevic (hand) return.
