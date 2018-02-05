Magic's Mario Hezonja: Starting Monday

Hezonja will start Monday's game against the Heat, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.

With Aaron Gordon out for a fourth straight game, Hezonja will get the nod at power forward, taking over for Marreese Speights, who had started the last two contests. Expect Hezonja to see a slight increase in minutes, and that could continue Tuesday, when the Magic will still be without Gordon's services.