Magic's Mario Hezonja: Starting Saturday vs. Hawks

Hezonja will draw the start for Saturday's matchup with the Hawks.

The Magic are set to be without Aaron Gordon, who is currently working through the league-mandated concussion protocol. That opens a void at the power forward position, which Hezonja is set to fill. Hezonja has averaged just 9.8 minutes per game this season and should see a sizable increase in his workload Saturday, meaning a temporary uptick in his fantasy value. That said, look for Marreese Speights to help absorb some of Gordon's minutes as well.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop