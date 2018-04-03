Magic's Mario Hezonja: Starting Tuesday

Hezonja will start at small forward for Tuesday's matchup with the Knicks.

The Magic will be without the likes of Jonathon Simmons (wrist), Jonathan Isaac (ankle) and Evan Fournier (knee), so Hezonja will draw the start and should see big minutes. For that reason, he'll see a temporary uptick in playing time and production, which gives him plenty of utility for DFS contests Tuesday.

