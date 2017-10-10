Play

Magic's Mario Hezonja: Starting Tuesday

Hezonja will start Tuesday against the Spurs, John Denton of the Magic's official site reports.

Hezonja will start in place of the injured Evan Fournier (ankle), who missing his second straight contest. Should Fournier remained sideline, expect Hezonja to continue to pick up valuable preseason minutes as he looks to carve out a spot in the rotation.

