Magic's Mario Hezonja: Starting Tuesday
Hezonja will start Tuesday against the Spurs, John Denton of the Magic's official site reports.
Hezonja will start in place of the injured Evan Fournier (ankle), who missing his second straight contest. Should Fournier remained sideline, expect Hezonja to continue to pick up valuable preseason minutes as he looks to carve out a spot in the rotation.
More News
-
Magic's Mario Hezonja: Struggles to score Saturday•
-
Magic's Mario Hezonja: Provides eight points Monday•
-
Magic's Mario Hezonja: Will head to bench Monday•
-
Magic's Mario Hezonja: Starting again Saturday•
-
Magic's Mario Hezonja: Starting at small forward Thursday•
-
Magic's Mario Hezonja: Opens second half with starters Tuesday•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings and sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, busts 2017
Isaiah Thomas and Josh Jackson could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...