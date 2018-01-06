Magic's Mario Hezonja: Starting vs. Cavs

Hezonja will start Saturday's game against the Cavaliers, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.

With Jonathon Simmons set to sit out Saturday, Hezonja will get the nod at small forward. The 22-year-old has seen his role with the team fluctuate as Orlando has dealt with a number of injuries, but he should have a chance to see a significant workload Saturday after playing 28 minutes off the bench Wednesday against Houston.