Magic's Mario Hezonja: Struggles to score Saturday
Hezonja tallied just one point (0-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound and one assist over 11 minutes Saturday during a preseason victory over the Heat.
Hezonja struggled in 2016-17, scoring just 4.9 points on 35.5 percent shooting in 14.8 minutes per game. With the offseason additions of Jonathon Simmons and Jonathan Issac -- two players who could be seeing substantial time at the wing -- Hezonja is unlikely to see in increased role, potentially seeing even less action than he did a season ago.
