Magic's Mario Hezonja: Will come off pine Wednesday

Hezonja will come off the bench for Wednesday's game against the Lakers, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

With Aaron Gordon (hip) out once more, Hezonja should still be in line for significant run. That said, coach Frank Vogel is opting to start Marreese Speights at power forward instead for Wednesday's contest.

