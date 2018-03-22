Magic's Mario Hezonja: Will enter starting five Thursday

Hezonja will start at shooting guard for Thursday's matchup with the 76ers, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

The Magic will be without Jonathon Simmons (wrist), Jonathan Isaac (foot) and Evan Fournier (knee) on Thursday, so they'll turn to Hezonja to fill in with the starting five. Hezonja is no stranger to the top unit this season, logging 21 previous starts, while averaging a respectable 13.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists across 29.9 minutes during those contests. He'll likely be one of the more intriguing cheap forward options for Thursday's DFS slate.