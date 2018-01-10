Magic's Mario Hezonja: Will head back to bench Wednesday

Hezonja will shift back to a bench role for Wednesday's game against the Bucks, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.

Aaron Gordon was forced to come off the bench Tuesday for disciplinary reasons, but will now rejoin the starting five, which pushes Hezonja back to a reserve. Hezonja logged 27 minutes during Tuesday's contest and while he could see a slight decrease in his overall playing time due to the demotion, it likely won't be by much, as he's played extremely well of late.