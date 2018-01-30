Magic's Mario Hezonja: Will pick up spot start Tuesday

Hezonja will start at power forward for Tuesday's game against the Rockets, Dante Marchitelli of Fox Sports Florida reports.

The Magic are set to be without Aaron Gordon on Tuesday, as he's sitting out with a hip injury. That allows Hezonja to secure a spot in the starting lineup and should mean a temporary uptick in his overall workload. In nine previous starts this season, Hezonja has averaged 14.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists across 30.7 minutes, which puts him on the radar as an intriguing cheaper play for Tuesday's DFS slate.