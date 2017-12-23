Magic's Mario Hezonja: Will re-join starting five Saturday
Hezonja will draw the start for Saturday's contest against the Wizards, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
The move will push Marreese Speights back to the bench. Over the past six games, Hezonja has averaged 13.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.2 steals across 27.0 minutes.
