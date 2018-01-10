Magic's Mario Hezonja: Will start again Tuesday

Hezonja will remain in the starting five for Tuesday's game against the Mavericks, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Hezonja drew the start on Saturday in place of the ailing Jonathon Simmons (back), posting an impressive 16-point, 10-rebound double-double. While Simmons is back and starting Tuesday, the Magic are going to bring Aaron Gordon off the bench for disciplinary reasons after he was late for the team's flight earlier this week. That allows Hezonja to remain with the top unit, though there's still a good chance he sees a significant drop in minutes from the 39 he logged Saturday.