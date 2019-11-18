Magic's Markelle Fultz: Adds 19 points in win
Fultz totaled 19 points (8-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, two assists and a steal in 25 minutes Sunday against the Wizards.
Fultz got his shot going from all areas of the floor, finishing with a season-high 19 points. The third-year pro's embedded himself in the Magic's starting unit, though his playing time hasn't noticeably increased and the results have been up-and-down. Fultz' reached double-figures on seven separate occasions this year and could see his workload slowly increase throughout the season depending on his comfort level. On the year, Fultz is offering 9.8 points, 3.2 assists, 2.2 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 23.4 minutes.
