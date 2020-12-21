Fultz signed a three-year, $50 million extension with the Magic on Monday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The 22-year-old took a major step forward during his first season in Orlando, and the team rewarded him with the sizable extension. Fultz started 60 of 72 games and averaged 12.1 points, 5.1 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 27.7 minutes while shooting 46.5 percent from the field and 73.0 percent from the line, and he's poised to play a significant role for the Magic in the 2020-21 campaign.