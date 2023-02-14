Fultz finished with 18 points (8-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, nine assists and one block in 35 minutes in Monday's 100-91 win over the Bulls.

Fultz once again came up empty from long range and saw his streak of five games with at least one steal, but fantasy managers can easily overlook his shortcomings in both areas when he's putting up the kind of counting statistics he did Monday. Because he typically eschews three-point shots, Fultz has been a strong source of field-goal percentage relative to most guards, as he's now converting at a 50.3 rate on 10.6 attempts per game. The efficient scoring coupled with his usually strong production in the steals and assists column has easily made Fultz the top Magic point guard to roster in fantasy leagues, even though Jalen Suggs and Cole Anthony both have more recent draft capital tied to them.