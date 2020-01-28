Magic's Markelle Fultz: Back in double digits Monday
Fultz scored 12 points (5-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT) while adding seven assists, four rebounds and two steals in 29 minutes during Monday's 113-92 loss to the Heat.
The 21-year-old was back to scoring in double digits after managing only 14 total points in the prior two games. Fultz's offensive contributions remain erratic, but he's maintained solid fantasy value by averaging 12.9 points, 5.3 assists, 4.9 boards and 1.7 steals through 15 games in January.
