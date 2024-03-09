Fultz was limited to nine minutes in Friday's 98-74 loss to the Knicks due to an unspecified injury, Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel reports. He finished with two points (1-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one rebound.

Fultz appeared to hurt his knee when he collided with another player earlier in the contest. Orlando didn't make an official announcement on Fultz's injury, but head coach Jamahl Mosley said the guard will be evaluated when the team leaves New York and heads back to Orlando in advance of Sunday's home game versus the Pacers.