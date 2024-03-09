Fultz was limited to nine minutes in Friday's 98-74 loss to the Knicks due to an unspecified injury, Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel reports. He finished with two points (1-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one rebound.
Fultz appeared to hurt his knee when he collided with another player earlier in the contest. Orlando didn't make an official announcement on Fultz's injury, but head coach Jamahl Mosley said the guard will be evaluated when the team leaves New York and heads back to Orlando in advance of Sunday's home game versus the Pacers.
More News
-
Magic's Markelle Fultz: Good to go Wednesday•
-
Magic's Markelle Fultz: Will not play Tuesday•
-
Magic's Markelle Fultz: Questionable for Tuesday•
-
Magic's Markelle Fultz: Season-high 16 points Sunday•
-
Magic's Markelle Fultz: Solid output off bench once again•
-
Magic's Markelle Fultz: Gets limited run in return•