Magic's Markelle Fultz: Career-best night against Nets
Fultz scored a career-high 25 points (11-20 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT) while adding five rebounds, four assists and two steals in 30 minutes during Monday's 101-89 win over the Nets.
For one night at least, the 21-year-old guard flashed the talent that made him the first overall pick in the 2017 draft. Fultz had scored in single digits in four of his prior five games, so he's not yet a reliable fantasy asset, but after shoulder woes limited him to only 33 games for the Sixers through his first two seasons in the league -- a figure he's already eclipsed in his first campaign with the Magic -- there's little reason to expect him to blossom overnight now that he's finally getting a chance to prove himself.
