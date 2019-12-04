Magic's Markelle Fultz: Career-high 20 points in win
Fultz posted 20 points (9-17 FG, 2-4 FT), six assists, three rebounds and two steals across 31 minutes Tuesday in a 127-120 win over the Wizards.
The Magic seem to be unleashing Fultz, as he reached 30 minutes for the third straight contest and the fourth time in five games. The 2017 No. 1 overall pick reached double figures in scoring for the ninth game in a row, with the 20 points representing a new career high for the point guard. Fultz is also chipping in 4.9 assists and 1.4 steals per game while shooting 52.8 percent from the field during that span, altogether making him a must-roster player in most fantasy leagues at this point.
