Magic's Markelle Fultz: Cleared to play
Fultz (illness) will be available for Friday's game against the Rockets.
Fultz entered the day with a questionable designation due to illness, but he'll be ready to go Friday evening. He's averaging 13.6 points, 6.2 assists and 4.2 rebounds over his last five starts.
