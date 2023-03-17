Fultz provided 25 points (11-17 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, nine assists and two steals across 34 minutes during Thursday's 116-113 loss to Phoenix.

Fultz was excellent from the field but also posted strong peripheral stats, ending just one assist and three rebounds shy of a triple-double despite the fact the Magic lost to the Suns. Fultz has been a bit inconsistent with his scoring figures, but he has surpassed the 20-point mark three times in eight March appearances. He's averaging 17.0 points, 6.3 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game in that span.