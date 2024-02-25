Fultz isn't starting Sunday's game against Atlanta, Wendell Epps of Bally Sports Florida reports.

Fultz has been cleared to return to action Sunday after missing the last three games due to a knee injury. However, he'll come off the bench since Anthony Black will return to the starting lineup. Over six bench appearances this year, Fultz has averaged 5.0 points, 3.3 assists and 3.0 rebounds in 20.0 minutes per game.