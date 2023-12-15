Fultz (knee), who is questionable for Friday's matchup against the Celtics, is considered a game-time decision, Dan Savage of the Magic's official site reports.

Fultz has missed the last 15 games due to a knee injury, and the Magic will likely see how he fares during pregame warmups before determining his status for Friday's matchup. He averaged 11.4 points, 4.0 assists and 3.4 rebounds in 28.6 minutes per game over his first five appearances of the season, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him face a minutes restriction once he's cleared to return to game action.