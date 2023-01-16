Fultz chipped in 20 points (8-10 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-6 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and two steals over 27 minutes during Sunday's 119-116 loss to the Nuggets.

Fultz had a great night shooting the ball, going 4-of-5 from the field in each half to finish second on the team in scoring with 20 points. He added seven rebounds, six assists and two steals, giving him arguably his best overall performance of the season with the exception of his game-high five turnovers. The Magic point guard is now shooting 62 percent from the field in the month of January and has recorded at least six assists in five of his last six contests.