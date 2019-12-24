Magic's Markelle Fultz: Continues steady production
Fultz had 13 points (6-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt), six rebounds, four assists and a block in 27 minutes during Orlando's 103-95 win over the Bulls on Monday. He also had five turnovers.
Fultz now has at least 10 points in six of his past seven games. He had a sweet baseline dunk and looked to be aggressive all night. By consistently pushing the pace and orchestrating the offense, Fultz may be settling into the mold of an NBA point guard. The next game for the Magic will be a revenge game for Fultz, with the 76ers coming to town.
