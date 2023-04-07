Fultz (knee) has been upgraded to questionable for Friday's game against the Nets.

After initially being ruled out for a second consecutive matchup, Fultz's status is up in the air since the Magic updated their injury report a few hours before tipoff. He's topped 20 points in two of his last three appearances, averaging 19.7 points, 6.0 assists and 3.3 rebounds in 31.0 minutes per game.