Fultz (knee) has been upgraded to questionable for Friday's game against the Nets.
After initially being ruled out for a second consecutive matchup, Fultz's status is up in the air since the Magic updated their injury report a few hours before tipoff. He's topped 20 points in two of his last three appearances, averaging 19.7 points, 6.0 assists and 3.3 rebounds in 31.0 minutes per game.
More News
-
Magic's Markelle Fultz: Resting again Friday•
-
Magic's Markelle Fultz: One of several players resting•
-
Magic's Markelle Fultz: Drops team-high 23 points•
-
Magic's Markelle Fultz: Drops 25 points in win•
-
Magic's Markelle Fultz: Flirts with double-double•
-
Magic's Markelle Fultz: Drops 10 dimes for double-double•