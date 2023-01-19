Fultz is considered a game-time decision for Friday's game against the Pelicans due to a non-COVID illness, Dan Savage of the Magic's official site reports.

Fultz was unable to practice Thursday due to his illness, and it's unclear whether he'll be available for Friday's matchup. He hasn't missed any time since late November, but Jalen Suggs and Cole Anthony will likely see increased playing time Friday if Fultz is forced to sit out.