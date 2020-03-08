The Magic list Fultz as questionable for Sunday's game against the Rockets with right calf tightness.

Fultz didn't appear on the Magic's first injury report of the day, but he may have experienced some pain in his calf coming out of the team's morning shootaround. As John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com notes, Fultz exited late in Friday's win over the Timberwolves with a calf cramp and didn't return, so that seems to be the genesis of the injury. If Fultz is forced to sit out Sunday, D.J. Augustin would likely handle heavy minutes as the Magic's starting point guard.