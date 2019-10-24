Fultz pitched in 12 points (6-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt), six assists, and two steals in 23 minutes during Wednesday's 94-85 win over the Cavaliers.

Fultz made an impact as a scorer, passer, and defender while earning just two minutes less than starting point guard D.J. Augustin. Fultz continues to miss his threes, as well as most of his shot attempts from outside of the paint. With that being said, the Magic have invested in Fultz and seem likely to grant him every opportunity to break out in this his third season.