Fultz finished Tuesday's 123-113 loss to the Raptors with 19 points (7-15 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, five assists, two blocks and one steal in 36 minutes.

Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner and Wendell Carter have typically been the only Magic players who have regularly approached or surpassed 30 minutes when healthy this season, but Fultz has joined them in head coach Jamahl Mosley's circle of trust of late. Fultz has now cleared 30 minutes in all but one of his last 13 appearances, and he's been more than deserving of the elevated opportunity. During that stretch of action, Fultz is averaging 14.0 points, 5.3 assists, 3.9 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 0.5 blocks while shooting 50 percent from the field and 88.2 percent from the free-throw line.