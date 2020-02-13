Fultz finished with 22 points (8-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 10 assists, five rebounds and two steals in 40 minutes during Wednesday's 116-112 overtime win against the Pistons.

Fultz posted his third double-double through 54 appearances this season and saw a career high minute total. All three of those double-doubles (including one triple-double) have taken place across the last 15 games, and Fultz is averaging an impressive 7.3 assists per game through seven games here in February.