Magic's Markelle Fultz: Dishes out season-high nine assists
Fultz had 13 points (6-11 FG, 0-1 3PT, 1-1 FT), nine assists, two rebounds and one steal in 29 minutes during Saturday's 111-106 loss at Indiana.
Fultz has scored 10-plus points in each of his last four games, something he has also achieved in six of his 10 starts. Firmly entrenched as Orlando's starting point guard for the foreseeable future, Fultz came just one assist shy of a double-double and all signs point towards him remaining on that role going forward. Orlando plays Monday on the road at Detroit.
