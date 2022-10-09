Fultz (toe) was spotted at Sunday's practice wearing a smaller, slimmer boot to protect his fractured left big toe, Khobi Price of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Though the Magic aren't providing a timeline for Fultz's return from the fractured toe he sustained in late September, he'll be sidelined for all of training camp and the preseason while recovering from the injury. Fortunately, Fultz didn't require surgery, and his transition into a lighter brace on his foot offers hope that he'll be able to return at some point early in the regular season. With the 24-year-old sidelined and Jalen Suggs (knee) also iffy for the start of the season, Cole Anthony could be needed to shoulder a heavy minutes load out of the backcourt early on.