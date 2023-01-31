Fultz amassed 12 points (4-14 FG, 4-5 FT), two rebounds, 10 assists and four steals over 32 minutes during Monday's 119-109 victory over Philadelphia.
It's the 24-year-old's first double-double of the season and only the eighth of his career, and it came against the team that selected him with the first overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft. Fultz wraps up a solid January having averaged 12.9 points, 6.2 assists, 3.4 boards and 1.4 steals over 14 games while shooting an impressive 53.6 percent from the floor.
More News
-
Magic's Markelle Fultz: Paces team in points, assists•
-
Magic's Markelle Fultz: Off injury report•
-
Magic's Markelle Fultz: Dealing with illness•
-
Magic's Markelle Fultz: Continues hot shooting in loss•
-
Magic's Markelle Fultz: Highly efficient in victory•
-
Magic's Markelle Fultz: Records season-high six steals•