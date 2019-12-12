Magic's Markelle Fultz: Downgraded to doubtful
Fultz (illness) is listed as doubtful for Friday's game against the Raptors.
Fultz is trending towards missing a second straight game as he continues to battle the stomach flu. Assuming he's unable to play, D.J. Augustin would likely pick up another start in his stead, with Michael Carter-Williams seeing time as the backup point guard.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.