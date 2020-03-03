Fultz scored seven points (3-9 FG, 1-2 FT) while adding 10 assists, three rebounds and a steal in 24 minutes during Monday's 130-107 loss to the Trail Blazers.

While his offensive contributions remain erratic, Fultz is developing into a reliable distributor for Orlando. The 21-year-old has collected double-digit dimes in three of the last 12 games, averaging 11.8 points, 7.4 assists, 2.6 boards and 1.4 steals over that stretch.