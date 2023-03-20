Fultz chipped in 12 points (5-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-3 FT), three rebounds, 10 assists and one steal in 34 minutes during Sunday's 111-105 loss to the Lakers.

Fultz's 10 assists matched his best total of the season in the category. His ability to remain healthy has resulted in a career revival for the sixth-year pro, who has historically had trouble staying on the floor. Although Fultz's shot volume remains on the low side, he's played well enough to keep the starting job ahead of Cole Anthony, and is on pace to record the best season of his pro career.