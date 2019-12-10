Magic's Markelle Fultz: Drops 13 against Milwaukee
Fultz had 13 points (4-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five boards, nine assists, and one steal in 30 minutes of a loss to Milwaukee on Monday.
Fultz matched a season-high in assists with nine for the third time this season and second time this month. The former No. 1 overall pick also bounced back from his double-digit scoring streak coming to an end by returning to that benchmark. He'll next face the Lakers on Wednesday.
