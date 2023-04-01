Fultz notched 25 points (11-15 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, four assists and two blocks across 33 minutes during Friday's 116-109 victory over the Wizards.
Fultz continues to be a reliable point guard for both Orlando and for fantasy managers. With a little more than a week left in the regular season, Fultz is on pace to return 8th-round value in nine-category fantasy leagues on the back of his production in points, assists and steals with solid efficiency.
More News
-
Magic's Markelle Fultz: Flirts with double-double•
-
Magic's Markelle Fultz: Drops 10 dimes for double-double•
-
Magic's Markelle Fultz: Standout performance Saturday•
-
Magic's Markelle Fultz: Comes close to triple-double•
-
Magic's Markelle Fultz: Posts season-high 25 points•
-
Magic's Markelle Fultz: Solid game in loss•