Fultz notched 25 points (11-15 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, four assists and two blocks across 33 minutes during Friday's 116-109 victory over the Wizards.

Fultz continues to be a reliable point guard for both Orlando and for fantasy managers. With a little more than a week left in the regular season, Fultz is on pace to return 8th-round value in nine-category fantasy leagues on the back of his production in points, assists and steals with solid efficiency.