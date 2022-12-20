Fultz registered 24 points (11-19 FG, 2-3 3Pt), six rebounds, nine assists and one steal over 33 minutes during Monday's 126-125 loss to the Hawks.

Fultz continues to separate himself from the pack, establishing himself as the lead point guard for the Magic. While his numbers are likely to fluctuate, his ability to contribute on both ends of the floor makes him more appealing than his competition. He is a borderline top-30 player over the past week, placing him firmly in the must-roster basket.