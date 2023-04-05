Fultz recorded 23 points (11-17 FG, 1-1 3Pt), two rebounds and eight assists over 36 minutes during Tuesday's 117-113 loss to the Cavaliers.

Fultz continues to play well down the stretch, taking advantage of the fact the Magic have opted to let common sense prevail by allowing their main pieces to remain active. After a steady start to the season, Fultz had found his feet over the past couple of months, looking very much like the player we expected to see following the 2017 NBA draft. Over the past two months, Fultz has put up top 60 value in nine-category formats, providing us a floor with which to work when it comes to projecting his long-term value. There have been a lot of positives this season and while he may not reach what could be called elite level, it is quite possible he becomes a fourth-round asset as soon as next season.