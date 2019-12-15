Fultz finished with 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-4 FT), seven assists, two rebounds, one steal and one block in 30 minutes during Sunday's 130-119 win over the Pelicans.

Fultz raised some eyebrows with a behind-the-back dribble that led to a dunk, and he continues to showcase his impressive athleticism on a consistent basis this season. More importantly for fantasy purposes, his production in terms of counting stats has improved with each passing month. With that being said, Tuesday's and Wednesday's tilts versus stingy Jazz and Nuggets defenses may not be the best time to trust him in daily formats.