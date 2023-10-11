Fultz registered 10 points (5-7 FG), five assists, four rebounds and one steal in 20 minutes during Tuesday's 122-105 preseason win over the Pelicans.

Fultz had a resurgence last year, averaging 14.0 points (51/31/78 shooting splits), 5.7 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 29.6 minutes across 60 appearances (all starts). With a healthy offseason, the 2017 No. 1 overall pick is looking to take another step forward in 2023-24, and he's off to a strong start after an efficient, all-around performance in the preseason opener.