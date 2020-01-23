Play

Fultz (finger) is expected to play Friday against the Celtics, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

Fultz dislocated his left ring finger during Wednesday's loss to the Thunder, though he popped it back into place and proceeded to play 32 minutes, finishing with 11 points, six assists and five rebounds. He's reportedly dealing with some soreness but isn't expected to miss Friday's game as a result.

