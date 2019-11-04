Fultz is expected to remain in the starting five "for the foreseeable future," John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.

Fultz moved into the lineup at point guard Saturday night against the Nuggets, and while he had a relatively pedestrian line -- nine points, three steals, two assists, one rebound -- in 25 minutes, Orlando apparently saw enough to stick with the plan going forward. "So, our problem right now, obviously, is scoring and it's really been that way through the preseason, so this (lineup change) is something that we've been talking about and it gives us more balance,'" coach Steve Clifford said. "With (more balance with) both the first and second units, we have a chance to play better. And, the other thing it does is with D.J. and Markelle, we're not playing five minutes here and six minutes there, which to me is a difficult way to play. So, it gives both of them a better chance to play well and it gives our team more balance."