Magic's Markelle Fultz: Expected to remain in starting five
Fultz is expected to remain in the starting five "for the foreseeable future," John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.
Fultz moved into the lineup at point guard Saturday night against the Nuggets, and while he had a relatively pedestrian line -- nine points, three steals, two assists, one rebound -- in 25 minutes, Orlando apparently saw enough to stick with the plan going forward. "So, our problem right now, obviously, is scoring and it's really been that way through the preseason, so this (lineup change) is something that we've been talking about and it gives us more balance,'" coach Steve Clifford said. "With (more balance with) both the first and second units, we have a chance to play better. And, the other thing it does is with D.J. and Markelle, we're not playing five minutes here and six minutes there, which to me is a difficult way to play. So, it gives both of them a better chance to play well and it gives our team more balance."
More News
-
Magic's Markelle Fultz: Plays 25 minutes in starting role•
-
Magic's Markelle Fultz: In starting five Saturday•
-
Magic's Markelle Fultz: Posts strong showing off bench•
-
Magic's Markelle Fultz: Scores 12 points as substitute•
-
Magic's Markelle Fultz: Decent line in season opener•
-
Magic's Markelle Fultz: Strong offensive showing off bench•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...