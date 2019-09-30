Fultz is expected to play in Saturday's preseason opener against the Spurs, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

Fultz has been working out without any limitations in recent weeks, and he said Monday that the goal is for him to get some live run during Saturday's exhibition contest. While the No. 1 overall pick in 2017 still holds plenty of potential, he's firmly a wait-and-see prospect when it comes to fantasy, as he's yet to prove he's ready to contribute for an NBA team on a consistent basis.