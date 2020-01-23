Magic's Markelle Fultz: Finishes out Wednesday's game
Fultz (finger) returned to Wednesday's 120-114 loss to the Thunder, finishing the night with 11 points (4-7 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists and five rebounds in 32 minutes.
The point guard briefly checked out of the contest to receive an X-ray on his sprained left ring finger, but he was cleared to return to action late in the first half and ended up handling a normal minutes load. Fultz has now reached double figures in scoring in seven straight contests, averaging 15.3 points (on 49.5 percent shooting from the field) during that stretch while chipping in 5.9 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 0.9 steals in 31.7 minutes.
