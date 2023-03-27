Fultz recorded 10 points (5-13 FG, 0-3 3Pt), six rebounds, nine assists and two steals in 28 minutes during Sunday's 119-106 victory over the Nets.

Fultz struggled with his efficiency for a second straight game, but he was still able to extend his double-digit scoring streak to 11 games and missed out on his second double-double during that stretch by one assist. The 2017 No. 1 overall pick was a bit inconsistent during his return to action to begin December, but he's arguably been playing the best ball of his career lately, posting 16.1 points, 6.0 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 1.7 steals with 51/23/88 shooting splits over his last 25 appearances.