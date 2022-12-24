Fultz accumulated eight points (3-5 FG, 2-4 FT), seven rebounds, eight assists and four steals in 24 minutes during Friday's 133-113 victory over the Spurs.

Fultz tallied season-highs in rebounds and steals Friday. The 2017 No. 1 pick is averaging 12.6 points, 5.8 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 2.0 steals in 28.8 minutes over his last five games. Fultz has been a solid fantasy option since returning from his toe injury in late November.